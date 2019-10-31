Geberit sees 2019 profit at top end of target range

ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Geberit GEBN.S reported better-than-expected profit during its third quarter, the Swiss plumbing supplies company said on Thursday, adding it expected full-year profitability towards the upper end of its target range.

Geberit, whose products include shower toilets and piping, said operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 8.4% to 231.3 million Swiss francs ($234.35 million). The figure beat the 222 million francs expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Third quarter sales rose 1.8% to 754 million francs, beating forecasts for 744 million francs. Net profit rose 17.2% to 170.6 million francs, also ahead of estimates.

($1 = 0.9870 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill)

