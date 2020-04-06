Geberit says coronavirus hit construction in second half of March

Adds details, quotes

ZURICH, April 6 (Reuters) - Geberit GEBN.S sales dropped 3.9% in the first quarter, the Swiss plumbing supplies maker said on Monday, adding the coronavirus pandemic had hit some of its markets in the second half of March.

In the first quarter of 2020, net sales fell to 798 million Swiss francs ($816.95 million), said the maker of piping, flushing and bathroom products.

"Since mid-March, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to negative effects on the building construction industry in Europe," said Geberit, whose results are seen as an indicator for the health of the sector.

Construction sites in Italy, France, Austria, the United Kingdom and Spain have been shut-down and showrooms are largely closed across Europe, it said, although its supply chain remained intact. "Due to the volatile and uncertain situation, it is currently impossible to make an outlook for the building construction markets," Geberit said.

In March, Geberit had expected the European construction market, which makes up 93% of its sales, to be positive.

Also in the construction sector, LafargeHolcim LHN.S last month ditched its profit forecast for 2020 and announced spending cuts to counter the downturn in construction caused by the coronavirus.

