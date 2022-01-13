Geberit sales rise at strongest pace in 22 years

ZURICH, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Geberit GEBN.S reported a rise of 6.7% in fourth-quarter sales, the Swiss building supplies maker said on Thursday, as the construction market continued its upswing towards the end of 2021.

The company, whose piping and ceramic products are installed by plumbers, said fourth-quarter sales increased to 773 million Swiss francs ($845.18 million) from 724 million a year earlier.

The performance carried annual sales 16% higher, to 3.46 billion francs from 2.99 billion in 2020. The sales growth was the strongest since the company went public in 1999.

($1=0.9146 Swiss francs)

