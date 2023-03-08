Geberit reports stronger-than-expected 2022 net profit

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

March 08, 2023 — 01:01 am EST

Written by John Revill/Paul Carrel for Reuters ->

ZURICH, March 8 (Reuters) - Geberit GEBN.S posted stronger-than-expected net profit for 2022, the plumbing supplier said on Wednesday, as higher raw materials prices reduced profitability.

The maker of bathroom ceramics and piping saw annual income drop to 706 million Swiss francs ($749 million) from 756 million a year earlier, beating analyst forecasts for 668 million francs.

"A very challenging business year 2022 is behind the Geberit Group," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9430 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill/Paul Carrel; editing by John Stonestreet)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.