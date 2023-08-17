Geberit reports 14% drop in H1 revenue

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Swiss plumbing supplies maker Geberit GEBN.S on Thursday reported a 14% drop in revenue for the first half of the year, citing a difficult environment in the European construction industry.

The group, which makes piping and ceramic products for bathrooms, reported turnover of 1.66 billion Swiss francs ($1.89 billion) for the first six month of 2023,down from 1.93 billion francs the previous year.

For the full year, the company now expects a mid-single-digit decline in net sales in local currencies and an EBITDA margin of around 29%.

($1 = 0.8803 Swiss francs)

