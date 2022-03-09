Geberit Q4 profit drops as raw materials get more expensive

Adds details, company comment

ZURICH, March 9 (Reuters) - Geberit GEBN.S reported a 22% drop in fourth quarter operating profit, the plumbing products supplier said on Wednesday, as it was hit by massively higher raw materials costs at the end of the year.

Operating profit fell to 124.5 million Swiss francs ($134.19 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, the maker of bathroom ceramics and piping said, as its costs of metals and other raw materials rose by more than a quarter compared with a year earlier.

Geberit is a big user of metals like copper, zinc, nickel and aluminum, as well as plastics in its products which also include shower toilets as well as sinks, piping and flushing systems.

"Raw material prices, which have risen massively since the end of 2020, and the markedly higher energy and freight costs had a negative impact on margins, although this was partially offset by both ordinary and extraordinary price increases," Geberit said in commentary for its full year results.

The company said it would not give an outlook for 2022, citing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the "unstable geopolitical situation."

The Swiss company had already reported its fourth quarter sales, which rose by 6.7% as customers built up inventories to avoid its price increases.

Fourth quarter net profit fell 26% to 102.4 million francs, Geberit said. It proposed raising its full year dividend to 12.50 francs, from 11.40 francs for 2020.

($1 = 0.9278 Swiss francs)

