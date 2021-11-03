Geberit Q3 Profit Rises, Lifts FY21 Target For Net Sales Growth, Margin

(RTTNews) - Swiss sanitary technology solutions provider Geberit Group (GBERF.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income increased 2.3 percent to 193.7 million Swiss francs from last year's 189.4 million francs.

Earnings per share were 5.43 francs, up 3 percent from 5.27 francs a year ago.

Net sales in the third quarter reached 855 million francs, an increase of 7.6 percent from the previous year's 794.1 million francs.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company now expects growth in net sales in local currencies of between 12 and 14 percent and an EBITDA margin of 30 to 31 percent.

The company previously expected a low double-digit growth in net sales in local currencies and an EBITDA margin at the upper end of the medium-term target range of 28 percent to 30 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.