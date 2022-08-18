Geberit Q2 sales rise 3.2% as raw materials bill rises

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Geberit increased its sales by 3.2% during the second quarter, the Swiss plumbing supplies company said on Thursday, as the costs of raw materials it uses continued to steeply rise.

ZURICH, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Geberit GEBN.S increased its sales by 3.2% during the second quarter, the Swiss plumbing supplies company said on Thursday, as the costs of raw materials it uses continued to steeply rise.

The Swiss company, which makes showers, piping and bathroom ceramics, reported sales of 953.8 million Swiss francs ($1.00 billion) in the three months to June 30. The figure beat forecasts for 903 million Swiss francs, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.9518 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More