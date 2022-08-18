Geberit Q2 sales rise 3.2% as raw materials bill rises

ZURICH, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Geberit GEBN.S increased its sales by 3.2% during the second quarter, the Swiss plumbing supplies company said on Thursday, as the costs of raw materials it uses continued to steeply rise.

The Swiss company, which makes showers, piping and bathroom ceramics, reported sales of 953.8 million Swiss francs ($1.00 billion) in the three months to June 30. The figure beat forecasts for 903 million Swiss francs, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.9518 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)

