Geberit Q2 profit falls after steep rise in raw material costs

ZURICH, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Geberit'sGEBN.S second quarter profit fell, the plumbing supplies maker said on Thursday, after it was hit by a steep rise in the price of raw materials, energy and transport.

The Swiss company, which makes piping and bathroom ceramics, said its cost of materials rose by a reported 23% during the quarter - triggering a fall in operating and net profit.

"The last three months have seen a further significant rise in inflationary pressure compared to the first quarter of 2022," Geberit said.

"There were massive price increases for raw materials, +25% in currency-adjusted terms compared to the same period of the previous year, energy +104% and transport +13%."

As a result, Geberit's operating profit fell by 18% to 220.2 million Swiss francs ($231.38 million) while net income fell 20% to 182 million francs.

($1 = 0.9517 Swiss francs)

