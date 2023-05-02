Geberit Q1 sales fall nearly 9% on slowdown in renovations

Adds context, outlook

May 2 (Reuters) - Swiss plumbing supplies maker Geberit GEBN.S on Tuesday reported a 8.9% drop in first-quarter revenue, citing challenging comparable results the previous year and a slowdown in the renovation business.

The group, which makes piping and ceramic products for bathrooms, reported sales of 892.7 million Swiss francs ($996.65 million) for the first quarter, compared with 980 million francs the previous year.

The company said the results for the quarter were also negatively impacted by lower volumes and unfavourable currency developments.

Geberit said there was also a shift in demand from sanitary to heating solutions due to the energy crisis in some European countries.

The sanitary product manufacturer added its forecasts for the current year have not changed significantly, reiterating its expectation for a challenging environment for the construction industry in 2023.

Record-breaking inflation and higher interest rates across Geberit's core markets, as well as the end of the home improvement trend seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, have weighed on demand as consumers cut back spending.

($1 = 0.8957 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Anna Mackenzie and Amir Orusov in Gdansk

((anna.mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com; amir.orusov@thomsonreuters.com))

