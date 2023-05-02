News & Insights

Geberit Q1 sales down 8.9%

May 02, 2023 — 01:05 am EDT

Written by Anna Mackenzie and Amir Orusov for Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - Swiss plumbing supplies maker Geberit GEBN.S on Tuesday reported a 8.9% drop in first-quarter revenue, citing challenging comparable results the previous year and a slowdown in the renovation business.

The group, which makes piping and ceramic products for bathrooms, reported sales of 892.7 million Swiss francs ($996.65 million) for the first quarter, compared to 980 million francs the previous year.

($1 = 0.8957 Swiss francs)

