Geberit Q1 Profit Down 1.6%

May 06, 2025 — 01:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Geberit AG (GBERY.PK, GBERF.PK), a Swiss maker of sanitary products and related systems, reported that its first quarter net income declined 1.6% to 187.3 million Swiss francs from last year's 190.4 million francs, with earnings per share decreasing to 5.67 francs from 5.71 francs in the previous year. The company noted that the first quarter results were slightly affected by negative currency effects.

Excluded for the one-off costs, quarterly earnings per share would be 6.05 francs, an increase of 5.6% from last year.

Net sales for the first quarter increased 4.9% to 878.5 million francs from 837.2 million francs last year. Adjusted for currency effects, net sales were up 5.3%. This was driven by strong volume growth as a result of the continuing very pleasing development of newly introduced products and pull-forward effects at wholesalers ahead of the price increases in April.

The company noted that the outlook for the current year has not changed since the announcement of the results for the past financial year in March 2025.

