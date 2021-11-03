Geberit profit weighed down by higher raw material costs

Geberit reported higher sales during its third quarter on Wednesday, the latest construction company to report an upsurge in activity, although it was also seeing higher raw material costs which was weighing on profit.

The maker of piping and bathroom ceramics reported sales rising 7.6 % to 854.8 million Swiss francs ($935.54 million)during the three months to the end of September.

But operating profit rose only 1.5% to 230.7 million francs as the costs for its raw materials surged 15.6% during the period.

($1 = 0.9137 Swiss francs)

