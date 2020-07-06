Geberit Group H1 Currency-adjusted Net Sales Down 4.5% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Geberit Group (GBERY.PK, GBERF.PK) reported that, in the first half of 2020, net sales decreased by 9.8% to 1.468 billion Swiss francs. This includes negative currency effects totalling 87 million francs. In local currencies, sales figure declined by 4.5%. The Group noted that, since mid-March, the construction industry in Europe has been negatively impacted by the COVID19 pandemic.

For the second quarter, currency-adjusted sales declined 10.7% to 671 million Swiss francs. Geberit said, despite the restrictions enforced due to COVID-19, the supply chain at the company remained largely intact during the first six months of the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.