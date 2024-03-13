Geberit Group FY Operating Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Geberit Group (GBERY.PK, GBERF.PK) reported that its 2023 net income declined to 617 million Swiss francs from 706 million francs, last year. The company said the decline was mainly due to a positive one-off tax effect in the previous year. Earnings per share was 18.39 francs compared to 20.48 francs. Operating profit or EBIT was 769 million Swiss francs compared to 755 million francs, previous year. Operating cashflow or EBITDA increased by 1.4% to 921 million Swiss francs.

Currency-adjusted net sales in 2023 fell by 4.8%. Net sales in Swiss francs decreased by 9.1% to 3.08 billion francs.

A dividend increase of 0.8% to 12.70 francs will be proposed to the General Meeting.

