Geberit FY21 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swiss sanitary technology solutions provider Geberit Group (GBERF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2021 net income climbed 17.7 percent to 756 million Swiss francs from last year's 642 million francs.

Earnings per share grew 18.9 percent to 21.34 francs from 17.95 francs a year ago.

Operating profit or EBIT grew 16.9 percent from last year to 902 million francs, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 26.1 percent, up from previous year's 25.8 percent.

Consolidated net sales rose 15.9 percent to 3.46 billion francs from 2.99 billion francs last year. The company said it was the strongest sales growth since going public in 1999. Net sales increased 14.7 percent on a currency adjusted basis.

Further, the Board of Directors will propose to the ordinary General Meeting of Geberit on April 13 an increase in the dividend of 9.6 percent to 12.50 francs.

Looking ahead, the company said it remains very difficult to provide an outlook due to the ongoing considerable uncertainties in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the unstable geopolitical situation and the lack of visibility.

