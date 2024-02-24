News & Insights

Geberit AG - Depositary Receipt () (GBERY) Price Target Increased by 2376.94% to -37.04

February 24, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Geberit AG - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:GBERY) has been revised to -37.04 / share. This is an increase of 2,376.94% from the prior estimate of -1.50 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -192.55 to a high of 114.61 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 163.72% from the latest reported closing price of 58.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geberit AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBERY is 0.32%, an increase of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 3,020K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBERY / Geberit AG - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock) Shares Held by Institutions

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 451K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBERY by 8.44% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 277K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 266K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBERY by 0.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 189K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBERY by 8.02% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 106K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBERY by 8.30% over the last quarter.

