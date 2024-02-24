Geberit AG - Depositary Receipt () (GBERY) Price Target Increased by 2376.94% to -37.04

The average one-year price target for Geberit AG - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:GBERY) has been revised to -37.04 / share. This is an increase of 2,376.94% from the prior estimate of -1.50 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -192.55 to a high of 114.61 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 163.72% from the latest reported closing price of 58.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geberit AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBERY is 0.32%, an increase of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 3,020K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 451K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBERY by 8.44% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 277K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 266K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBERY by 0.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 189K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBERY by 8.02% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 106K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBERY by 8.30% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.