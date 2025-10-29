Geberit AG - Depositary Receipt (GBERY) Price Target Decreased by 46.53% to 24.98

The average one-year price target for Geberit AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:GBERY) has been revised to $24.98 / share. This is a decrease of 46.53% from the prior estimate of $46.72 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$161.38 to a high of $201.11 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 59.43% from the latest reported closing price of $61.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geberit AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBERY is 0.06%, an increase of 11.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.31% to 16K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLUIX - BLUEPRINT GROWTH FUND Institutional Class holds 6K shares.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 8.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBERY by 29.80% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBERY by 14.59% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 28.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBERY by 0.92% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.