Geberit AG - ADR (GBERY) Price Target Increased by 1567.45% to -74.50

The average one-year price target for Geberit AG - ADR (OTC:GBERY) has been revised to -74.50 / share. This is an increase of 1,567.45% from the prior estimate of -4.47 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -210.58 to a high of 81.97 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 229.22% from the latest reported closing price of 57.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geberit AG - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBERY is 0.00%, an increase of 0.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.47% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBERY by 0.05% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 46.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBERY by 71.03% over the last quarter.

