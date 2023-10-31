Geberit AG - ADR (GBERY) Price Target Increased by 108.59% to 57.12

The average one-year price target for Geberit AG - ADR (OTC:GBERY) has been revised to 57.12 / share. This is an increase of 108.59% from the prior estimate of 27.39 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -74.57 to a high of 212.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.46% from the latest reported closing price of 46.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geberit AG - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBERY is 0.00%, an increase of 34,867.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21,445.45% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 88.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBERY by 744.83% over the last quarter.

