Geberit AG - ADR (GBERY) Price Target Decreased by 51.10% to 16.87

The average one-year price target for Geberit AG - ADR (OTC:GBERY) has been revised to 16.87 / share. This is an decrease of 51.10% from the prior estimate of 34.51 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -140.30 to a high of 209.44 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 70.23% from the latest reported closing price of 56.68 / share.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.
