News & Insights

Markets

Geberit 9M Net Profit Down, EBIT Rises On Strong Sales; Lifts FY24 Outlook

October 31, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Geberit AG (GBERY.PK, GBERF.PK), a Swiss maker of sanitary parts and related systems, reported Thursday that its net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 dropped 3.1 percent to 501 million Swiss francs from last year's 516 million francs.

Earnings per share fell 1.4 percent to 15.13 francs from 15.35 francs a year earlier. In local currencies, however, there was an increase of 3.1 percent.

Operating profit or EBIT, however, grew 1.5 percent from last year to 643 million francs, and operating cashflow or EBITDA edged up 0.7 percent to 754 million francs. The EBITDA margin increased by 10 basis points to 31.4 percent.

Net sales increased 0.4 percent to 2.40 billion francs from last year's 2.39 billion francs. The sales growth was 3.1 percent in currency-adjusted terms, driven by volume growth, despite the sharp decline in the building construction industry.

Net sales in the third quarter reached 762 million francs, an increase of 4.7 percent from the previous year. Adjusted for currency effects, sales increased 6.2 percent, driven by convincing development in most markets.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Geberit now expects growth of 1 to 2 percent in net sales in local currencies and an EBITDA margin of around 29.5 percent.

The company previously expected net sales in local currencies to be at the prior-year level and an EBITDA margin of around 29 percent.

The EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of the year is always significantly lower than in the first three quarters due to seasonal factors.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.