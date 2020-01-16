Markets

Geberit 2019 Adj. Sales Up 3.4% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Geberit Group (GBERY.PK, GBERF.PK) announced, in 2019, its sales rose by 0.1% to 3.08 billion Swiss francs. The increase in local currencies was 3.4%. For 2019, the company projects operating cashflow margin (EBITDA margin) of around 29%.

Fourth-quarter sales were 702 million Swiss francs, a decline of 1.1% in Swiss francs and a currency-adjusted increase of 1.9%.

The company will release its complete financial statements and annual report for 2019 on 10 March 2020.

Geberit also announced that its Group Executive Board member Egon Renfordt-Sasse will retire effective 31 March 2020.

