Gebbia Joseph Cuts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)

Fintel reports that Gebbia Joseph has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 56.96MM shares of Airbnb, Inc. Class A (ABNB). This represents 12.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 65.18MM shares and 15.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.89% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airbnb, Inc. is $127.25. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.89% from its latest reported closing price of $108.87.

The projected annual revenue for Airbnb, Inc. is $9,583MM, an increase of 19.35%. The projected annual EPS is $2.81, an increase of 9.59%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbnb, Inc.. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABNB is 0.41%, a decrease of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 304,156K shares. The put/call ratio of ABNB is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,331K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,672K shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 36.75% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 16,046K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,061K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 12,685K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,811K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 23.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,712K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,130K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 29.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,191K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,840K shares, representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 87.60% over the last quarter.

Airbnb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Airbnb is a community based on connection and belonging-a community that was born in 2008 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million hosts who have welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals to about 100,000 cities in almost every country and region across the globe. Hosts on Airbnb are everyday people who share their worlds to provide guests with the feeling of connection and being at home.

