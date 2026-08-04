Gear Up for Zoetis (ZTS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Zoetis (ZTS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.84 per share, indicating an increase of 4.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.49 billion, representing an increase of 1.3% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Zoetis metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Livestock' will reach $678.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health' stands at $35.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Companion Animal' should arrive at $1.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.' at $1.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock' to reach $191.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- International- Companion Animal' will likely reach $651.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- International Revenue' reaching $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- International- Livestock' should come in at $491.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Companion Animal' will reach $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Zoetis have demonstrated returns of +2.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ZTS is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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