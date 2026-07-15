Gear Up for Zions (ZION) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Zions (ZION) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share, reflecting a decline of 0.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $879.16 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Zions metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 62.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.2% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest margin' will reach 3.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' to reach $82.99 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $83.57 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total nonaccrual Loan' will reach $306.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $308.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $317.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $313.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio' to come in at 11.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total risk-based capital ratio' stands at 14.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' at 9.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should come in at $189.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $190.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Commercial account fees' of $49.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $46.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Other customer-related fees' reaching $15.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Card fees' will likely reach $22.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Zions have returned +5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, ZION carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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