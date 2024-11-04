Gear Up for Zillow (ZG) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Zillow Group (ZG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, indicating a decline of 3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $555.71 million, representing an increase of 12% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 8.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Zillow metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Residential' to come in at $385.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should arrive at $12.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Rentals' will reach $124.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Mobile Applications and Websites - Average Monthly Unique Users' will reach 231.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 224 million.

Analysts forecast 'Mobile Applications and Websites - Visits' to reach 2.63 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.6 billion.



Over the past month, Zillow shares have recorded returns of -5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ZG will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

