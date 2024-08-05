Gear Up for Yelp (YELP) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Yelp (YELP) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 14.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $352.98 million, increasing 4.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Yelp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Advertising' to come in at $336.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Other services' at $15.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +28.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Services' to reach $221.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Restaurants, Retail & Other' of $115.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Paying Advertising Locations' will reach 531.67 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 563 thousand.



Shares of Yelp have demonstrated returns of -4.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), YELP is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

