Gear Up for Xylem (XYL) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xylem (XYL) will report quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 20.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.38 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Xylem metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Measurement & Control Solutions' at $529.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Applied Water' will likely reach $470.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Water Infrastructure' stands at $745.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Water Solutions and Services' to come in at $618.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Water Infrastructure' will reach $174.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $155.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Income- Applied Water' of $89.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $77.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Income- Water Solutions and Services' will reach $114.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $92.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Income- Measurement & Control Solutions' reaching $87.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $63.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Xylem shares have witnessed a change of +0.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), XYL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

