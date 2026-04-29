Gear Up for XPO (XPO) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that XPO (XPO) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 21.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.06 billion, increasing 5.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific XPO metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- European Transportation Segment' of $832.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment' to come in at $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted operating ratio' reaching 84.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 85.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of working days' should come in at 63 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 63 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Shipments per day' will likely reach 49,223 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 48,400 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges)' will reach $25.86 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.73 .

Analysts predict that the 'Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges)' will reach $30.11 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $29.06 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average weight per shipment' will reach $1327.2 pounds. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1352.0 pounds.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue per shipment' to reach $399.45 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $384.27 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Pounds per day' at 65 millions of pounds. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 65 millions of pounds.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- European Transportation Segment' should arrive at $32.26 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $32.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment' stands at $284.34 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $250.00 million.

XPO shares have witnessed a change of +14.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), XPO is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

XPO, Inc. (XPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.