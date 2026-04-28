Gear Up for Xcel (XEL) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Xcel Energy (XEL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. Revenues are expected to be $4.21 billion, up 7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Xcel metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenues- Electric and natural gas' stands at $4.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenues- Natural Gas' at $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Electric' will reach $3.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

Over the past month, Xcel shares have recorded returns of +0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), XEL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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