Gear Up for W.W. Grainger (GWW) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, W.W. Grainger (GWW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $9.58 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.35 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific W.W. Grainger metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- High-Touch Solutions N.A.' to reach $3.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other' should arrive at $78.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Endless Assortment' will likely reach $775.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Reported Growth' will reach 3.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating earnings (losses)- High-Touch Solutions N.A.' will reach $610.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $600 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Operating earnings (losses)- Endless Assortment' to come in at $57.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $65 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



W.W. Grainger shares have witnessed a change of +7.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GWW is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

