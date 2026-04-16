Gear Up for W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, W.R. Berkley (WRB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.72 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific W.R. Berkley metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues from non-insurance businesses' should arrive at $132.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Insurance service fees' will likely reach $29.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net premiums earned' stands at $3.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net investment income' at $389.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Loss ratio - Total' to come in at 62.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Expense Ratio - Total' reaching 28.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 27.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Combined Ratio - Total' will reach 90.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 90.9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Loss ratio - Reinsurance & Monoline Excess' will reach 54.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 57.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Expense ratio - Reinsurance & Monoline Excess' of 29.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 27.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Combined Ratio - Reinsurance & Monoline Excess' to reach 83.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 85.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Expense ratio - Insurance' will reach 28.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 27.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment' should come in at 63.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 63.9%.

Shares of W.R. Berkley have demonstrated returns of -1.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WRB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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