Gear Up for Woodward (WWD) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Woodward (WWD) will report quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 11.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $830.26 million, exhibiting a decline of 0.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Woodward metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment external net sales- Industrial' will likely reach $295.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment external net sales- Aerospace' stands at $530.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Aerospace segment net sales- Defense aftermarket' should arrive at $61.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial aftermarket' at $173.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial OEM' to reach $179.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Aerospace segment net sales- Defense OEM' will reach $111.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment earnings- Aerospace' will reach $107.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $98.45 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment earnings (loss)- Industrial' reaching $40.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $65.24 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Woodward shares have recorded returns of -13.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WWD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

