Gear Up for Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Wix.com (WIX) to post quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. Revenues are expected to be $487.58 million, up 11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Wix.com metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Business Solutions' will reach $141.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Creative Subscriptions' at $345.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Bookings' reaching $506.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $458.40 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Creative Subscriptions ARR' stands at $1.41 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.28 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Bookings - Business Solutions' will reach $147.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $129.43 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Bookings - Creative Subscriptions' will likely reach $360.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $328.97 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions' of $44.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $36.65 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions' will reach $292.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $261.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Wix.com have demonstrated returns of -21.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WIX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.