Gear Up for Wintrust (WTFC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Wintrust Financial (WTFC) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.15 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $737.16 million, increasing 9.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Wintrust metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 54.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 56.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin' reaching 3.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average balance - Total earning assets' will reach $67.86 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $62.22 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should arrive at $135.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $124.09 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income - FTE' will reach $601.66 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $549.57 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Wealth management' to come in at $42.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $36.82 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fees from covered call options' should come in at $5.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.62 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other Non-Interest Income' will likely reach $21.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23.01 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will reach $21.20 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Mortgage banking' stands at $26.42 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23.17 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating lease income, net' at $16.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.17 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $599.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $546.69 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Wintrust shares have recorded returns of +3.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WTFC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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