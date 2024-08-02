Gear Up for Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, indicating a decline of 3.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $293.07 million, representing an increase of 10.6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 9.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Wheaton Precious Metals metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Palladium sales' reaching $4.08 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Silver sales' to reach $113.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Cobalt sales' should come in at $3.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Gold sales' will reach $175.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ounces Sold - Silver' will likely reach 4,055.44 Oz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,437 Oz in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Ounces Produced - Total Gold' stands at 80.51 Oz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 85.08 Oz.

Analysts predict that the 'Ounces Produced - Total Silver' will reach 4,542.29 Oz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,417 Oz.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Ounces Sold - Total Gold' at 76.43 Oz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 75.29 Oz.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ounces Sold - Cobalt - Voisey?s Bay' of 207.35 Oz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 265 Oz in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ounces Produced - Cobalt - Voisey?s Bay' should arrive at 204.36 Oz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 152 Oz.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Realized Price per Ounce - Gold' will reach $2,285.4 per ounce. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1986 per ounce in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average Realized Price per Ounce - Silver' to come in at $27.6 per ounce. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $24.1 per ounce.



Over the past month, Wheaton Precious Metals shares have recorded returns of +7.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WPM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

