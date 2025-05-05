Gear Up for Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, indicating an increase of 38.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $414.98 million, representing an increase of 39.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 13.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Wheaton Precious Metals metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Gold- Stillwater' to reach $5.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Silver' at $137.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +42.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Palladium' will likely reach $2.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -43.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Cobalt' reaching $5.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Units Sold - Silver' of 4,444.78 Oz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,067 Oz in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Units Produced - Gold - Sudbury' will reach 6.30 Oz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.05 Oz in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Units Produced - Gold - Salobo' will reach 58.33 Oz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 61.62 Oz in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Units Produced - Gold - Constancia' should come in at 10.19 Oz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.9 Oz.

The consensus estimate for 'Units Produced - Gold - San Dimas' stands at 8.61 Oz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.54 Oz.

Analysts predict that the 'Units Produced - Silver - Antamina' will reach 1,068.31 Oz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 806 Oz in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Units Produced - Silver - Constancia' should arrive at 695.75 Oz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 640 Oz.

Analysts expect 'Units Produced - Palladium - Stillwater' to come in at 2.57 Oz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.46 Oz in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Wheaton Precious Metals shares have recorded returns of +14% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WPM will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

