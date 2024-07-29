Gear Up for Western Union (WU) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Western Union (WU) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, indicating a decline of 13.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.06 billion, representing a decrease of 9.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Western Union metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Consumer Services' will reach $83.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Consumer Money Transfer' reaching $972.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Consumer Money Transfer transactions- Total' to come in at 67.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 70.6 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Money Transfer' will likely reach $199.84 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $230.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Western Union have returned +4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Currently, WU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

