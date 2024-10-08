Gear Up for Wells Fargo (WFC) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Wells Fargo (WFC) to post quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 8.6%. Revenues are expected to be $20.38 billion, down 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wells Fargo metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' should come in at $1,757.83 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,733.08 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest margin on a taxable-equivalent basis' stands at 2.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Return on equity (ROE) - Financial Ratios' to come in at 10.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Book value per common share' will reach $47.95. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $44.37.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total nonperforming assets' will likely reach $8.84 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.18 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 65.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 63% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net loan charge-offs' will reach $1.33 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $850 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total nonaccrual loans' at $8.68 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) - Standardized Approach' reaching 11.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will reach 8.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio - Standardized Approach' to reach 12.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Noninterest Income' of $8.42 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.75 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Wells Fargo have demonstrated returns of +4.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

