Gear Up for WEC Energy (WEC) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, WEC Energy Group (WEC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share, reflecting a decline of 25% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.93 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific WEC Energy metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Wisconsin' will reach $1.64 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Illinois' should come in at $222.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure' will reach $165.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Other States' will likely reach $49.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Electric Sales Volumes -Total retail' at 9,417.91 GWh. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9,909.1 GWh.



Over the past month, shares of WEC Energy have returned +2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, WEC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

