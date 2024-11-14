Gear Up for Walmart (WMT) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Walmart (WMT) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $167.55 billion, increasing 4.2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Walmart metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Membership and other income' at $1.48 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Walmart U.S.' will reach $113.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net Sales' will likely reach $165.97 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Walmart International' should come in at $29.85 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - Without Fuel Impact' will reach 3.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - Without Fuel Impact' stands at 4.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Reported Sales Growth (YoY change) - Walmart International' of 6.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net square footage - Sam's Club' will reach 80.51 Msq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 80.2 Msq ft in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total U.S. - Without Fuel Impact' to come in at 3.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Net square footage - Total' to reach 1,050.29 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,050.24 Msq ft.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - International' reaching 5,435. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,294.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Sam's Club' should arrive at 602. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 599.



Shares of Walmart have demonstrated returns of +5.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change.

