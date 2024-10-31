Gear Up for Vornado (VNO) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Vornado (VNO) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 22.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $440.72 million, declining 2.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Vornado metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Fee and other income' will reach $51.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- Management and Leasing Fees' reaching $4.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +34% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Total rental revenues' of $389.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- BMS Cleaning Fees' will reach $37.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- Other income' should arrive at $10.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.1%.

Analysts expect 'Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Property rentals' to come in at $336.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenues- Other' to reach $81.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total revenues- New York' will reach $357.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Occupancy - New York Retail - Vornado's Ownership Interest' will likely reach 77.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 74.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Property Square Feet - New York - Vornado's Ownership Interest' should come in at 20,931.00 Ksq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20,890 Ksq ft in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Occupancy - New York Office - Vornado's Ownership Interest' stands at 88.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 91.6% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Occupancy - theMART - Vornado's Ownership Interest' at 76.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 76.8% in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Vornado shares have recorded returns of +8.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VNO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

