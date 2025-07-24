Gear Up for Visa (V) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Visa (V) to post quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 18.2%. Revenues are expected to be $9.87 billion, up 10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Visa metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Service revenues' reaching $4.29 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Data processing revenues' will reach $5.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other revenues' will reach $955.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- International transaction revenues' of $3.60 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'End of Period Connections - Total transactions' to reach 64.47 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 59.32 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total volume' will reach $4095.82 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3949.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total payments volume' will likely reach $3583.74 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3325.00 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Payments volume - CEMEA' should come in at $219.74 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $189.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Payments volume - U.S.A' should arrive at $1762.94 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1652.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Payments volume - Asia pacific' at $499.49 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $490.00 billion.

Analysts expect 'Payments volume - Canada' to come in at $111.83 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $106.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Payments Volume - Europe' stands at $733.83 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $665.00 billion.

Shares of Visa have experienced a change of +2.9% in the past month compared to the +5.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), V is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.