Gear Up for Verint (VRNT) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verint Systems (VRNT) will report quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 18.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $276.87 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Verint metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Perpetual revenue - non-GAAP' will reach $25.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Professional services revenue - non-GAAP' stands at $26.91 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Support revenue - non-GAAP' will likely reach $25.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.4%.



Shares of Verint have demonstrated returns of -14.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VRNT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

