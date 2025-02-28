Gear Up for Veeva (VEEV) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Veeva Systems (VEEV) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $698.28 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.7%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Veeva metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Subscription services' will reach $595.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Professional services and other' will likely reach $102.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva R&D Solutions' will reach $59.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva R&D Solutions' should arrive at $312.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva Commercial Solutions' reaching $283.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva Commercial Solutions' at $42.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Professional Services and other' to reach 22.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 23.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Subscription services' of 85.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 85.7%.



Shares of Veeva have demonstrated returns of -6.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VEEV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

