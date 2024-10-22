Gear Up for Valley National (VLY) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Valley National (VLY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, reflecting a decline of 30.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $467.87 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Valley National metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 58.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 56.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will reach $57.56 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $56.80 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest income - FTE' to reach $411.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $413.66 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total non-interest Income' to come in at $56.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $58.66 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Wealth management and trust fees' at $14.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.42 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Service charges on deposit accounts' of $11.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.95 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $410.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $412.42 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Other non-interest (loss) income' should come in at $11.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.15 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Valley National shares have witnessed a change of -1.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), VLY is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

