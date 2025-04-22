Gear Up for Valero Energy (VLO) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Valero Energy (VLO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, reflecting a decline of 88.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $28.45 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 10.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 8.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Valero Energy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total operating revenues- Renewable diesel' should come in at $635.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -55% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total operating revenues- Ethanol' will reach $997.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total operating revenues- Refining' should arrive at $27.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'U.S. Mid-Continent region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput' will reach $8.98. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.20 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'U.S. West Coast region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput' stands at $11.51. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.62.

The average prediction of analysts places 'U.S. Gulf Coast region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput' at $8.87. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.11 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Refining - Total Throughput volumes per day' will reach 2,824.11 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2760 thousands of barrels of oil.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'U.S. Gulf Coast region - Throughput volumes per day' reaching 1,732.09 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1594 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'U.S. Mid-Continent region - Throughput volumes per day' to reach 426.77 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 452 thousands of barrels of oil.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Refining - Refining margin per barrel of throughput' will likely reach $9.60. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.07.

Analysts expect 'North Atlantic region - Throughput volumes per day' to come in at 465.99 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 449 thousands of barrels of oil.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'North Atlantic region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput' of $11.82. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.67 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Valero Energy have demonstrated returns of -17.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VLO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

