Gear Up for Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Urban Outfitters (URBN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share, reflecting an increase of 29% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.63 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Urban Outfitters metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters' will reach $353.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales by brand- Anthropologie' reaching $743.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales by brand- Free People' should come in at $392.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales by brand- Nuuly' will likely reach $103.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +64.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People' of 229. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 198.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Total URBN' will reach 734. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 708.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters' to reach 257. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 262 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie' at 241. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 237.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change' should arrive at 5.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Anthropologie - YoY change' will reach 9.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Free People - YoY change' stands at 8.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18.9%.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Menus & Venues' to come in at 9. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.



Shares of Urban Outfitters have experienced a change of -9.2% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), URBN is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

