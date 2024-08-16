Gear Up for Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Urban Outfitters (URBN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, reflecting a decline of 10.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.34 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Urban Outfitters metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters' to reach $316.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales by brand- Anthropologie' reaching $569.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales by brand- Free People' will likely reach $335.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales by brand- Nuuly' should come in at $82.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +47.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People' will reach 210. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 196 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Total URBN' will reach 716. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 717 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters' stands at 261. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 264.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie' to come in at 241. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 237.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change' at 2.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Anthropologie - YoY change' should arrive at 6.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Free People - YoY change' of 7.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 26.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Menus & Venues' will reach 9. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.



View all Key Company Metrics for Urban Outfitters here>>>



Shares of Urban Outfitters have demonstrated returns of -13.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), URBN is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.